Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.98. 514,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,445,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $317.96 billion, a PE ratio of 279.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $124.61 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

