Reef Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76.25 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $504.71 million and approximately $76.25 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.00391185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00244904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00096732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,807,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

