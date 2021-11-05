Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 26.5% Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00083711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00084088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00103030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.22 or 0.07289723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.20 or 1.00236556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022790 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

