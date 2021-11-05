Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $617.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $571.00 to $617.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.59.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $38.54 on Friday, reaching $609.09. 75,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,125. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $614.71 and a 200 day moving average of $573.53.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
