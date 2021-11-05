Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $617.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $571.00 to $617.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.59.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $38.54 on Friday, reaching $609.09. 75,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,125. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $614.71 and a 200 day moving average of $573.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.