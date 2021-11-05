Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REGN. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $844.00 target price (up from $842.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.82.

REGN stock opened at $647.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $614.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $5.83. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Simplex Trading raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

