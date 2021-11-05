Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on REGN. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $844.00 target price (up from $842.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.82.
REGN stock opened at $647.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $614.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.
In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Simplex Trading raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
