Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,968,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 795,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.83% of Regions Financial worth $160,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 516.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 323,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 271,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,540,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,050 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 173.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 27,449 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,571,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.