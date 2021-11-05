Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $119.85, but opened at $111.72. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $111.06, with a volume of 4,305 shares.

The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

