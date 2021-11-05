Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 302,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KURA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $18.06 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.