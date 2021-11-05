Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 17,734 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.96% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.65. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.