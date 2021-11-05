Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.32 Million Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.66% of GSI Technology worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

In other GSI Technology news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $159,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSIT opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.77. GSI Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

