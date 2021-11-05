Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 141,366 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,366 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.74% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTHR opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

