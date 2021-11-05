Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 233,163 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,163 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of TTM Technologies worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.