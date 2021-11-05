Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 245,000 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of AMC Networks worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

