Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 317,804 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 311,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,944,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,732,000 after purchasing an additional 685,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,879 shares of company stock worth $4,080,874 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

