Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 61,100 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.31% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 74,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Yost sold 28,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $262,439.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tom Wagner sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $130,246.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 326,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,616 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.