Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.96% of Renasant worth $111,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

RNST opened at $38.64 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

