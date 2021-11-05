renBTC (RENBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Billion

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $4.68 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $61,138.62 or 1.00067600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003094 BTC.

FLETA (FLETA) traded up 65,832.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00244066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,834 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.