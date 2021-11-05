Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.90

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.90 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 30.84 ($0.40). Renold shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 657,018 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.90. The stock has a market cap of £68.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06.

Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

