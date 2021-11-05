Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Given New $68.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

