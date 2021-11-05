Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Lowered to $65.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s previous close.

RCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

