Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Lowered to $65.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s previous close.
RCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
NASDAQ:RCII traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
