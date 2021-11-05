Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

RCII traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

