REPO (REPO) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $3.03 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00082840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,476.34 or 1.00311095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.31 or 0.07264849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022801 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.