Research Analysts Set Expectations for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:GHL opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $324.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $2,096,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 351.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.