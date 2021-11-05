Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Loungers (LGRS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Loungers (LON: LGRS) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2021 – Loungers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Loungers had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Loungers had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Friday. Loungers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 131.28 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.85. The company has a market cap of £287.67 million and a PE ratio of -25.69.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

