ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
About ResMed
