Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.