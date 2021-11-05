Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth about $24,734,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter worth about $9,806,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $9,870,000. Restructuring Capital Associates LP purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $9,378,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,281,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 979,060 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.