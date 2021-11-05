Reviewing Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) & Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Affinity Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prudential Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Prudential Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.36% 0.95% Prudential Bancorp 15.29% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.00 $3.09 million N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp $50.33 million 2.28 $9.56 million $1.12 13.17

Prudential Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.