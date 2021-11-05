Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.94. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

