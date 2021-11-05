Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.88

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.88 and traded as high as C$86.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$85.66, with a volume of 109,192 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$79.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.88.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$507.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5200002 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

