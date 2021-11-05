River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.48 Per Share

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $3.89. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RIV remained flat at $GBX 271 ($3.54) on Friday. 119,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,972. River and Mercantile Group has a one year low of GBX 147 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.58 million and a P/E ratio of 50.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

