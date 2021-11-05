River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.32

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

River and Mercantile Group stock remained flat at $GBX 271 ($3.54) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,972. The company has a market capitalization of £231.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. River and Mercantile Group has a 12 month low of GBX 147 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.24.

Get River and Mercantile Group alerts:

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.