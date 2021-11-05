River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.32

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

River and Mercantile Group stock remained flat at $GBX 271 ($3.54) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,972. The company has a market capitalization of £231.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. River and Mercantile Group has a 12 month low of GBX 147 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.24.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

