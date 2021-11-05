Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.05. 19,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,044. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.89 and a 1 year high of $154.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

