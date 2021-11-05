Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.87. The company has a market capitalization of $392.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

