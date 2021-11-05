Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000. Motco lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.12. 179,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,214,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.25. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.