Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,954 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.55. 30,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day moving average is $157.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $133.45 and a one year high of $166.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

