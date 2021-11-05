Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.38.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $341.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $231.74 and a 52 week high of $345.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock worth $1,279,892 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,601,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

