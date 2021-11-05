Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Rollins worth $27,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rollins by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

