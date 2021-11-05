Rosenblatt Securities Downgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Neutral

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NPTN. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NPTN opened at $15.99 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $834.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

