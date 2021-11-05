Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

ROST stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.65. 1,479,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

