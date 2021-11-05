Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,091 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $48,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Amundi bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,999,000 after acquiring an additional 454,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.52 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

