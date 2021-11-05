Roth Capital Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Neutral

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

CYRX stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

