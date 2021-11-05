Roth Capital Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $60.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target cut by analysts at Roth Capital from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.42.

FATE stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,371,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 69,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 147,233 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

