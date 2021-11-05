Roth CH Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:ROCGU) Shares Up 0.1%

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGU) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 1,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 31,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

