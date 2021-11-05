Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$48.00 Price Target

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a C$48.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.64.

Shares of PPL traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.95. 2,331,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.07 billion and a PE ratio of -48.42. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.46.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

