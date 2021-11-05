Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$17.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AETUF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.51.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

