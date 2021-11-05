Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$44.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 17,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

