Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$25.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. 1,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

