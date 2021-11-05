Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $105.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

