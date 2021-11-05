Royal Bank of Canada Increases GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $47.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.
NYSE:GFL opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
