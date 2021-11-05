Royal Bank of Canada Increases GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $47.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

NYSE:GFL opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

