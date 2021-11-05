Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$56.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.88.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$49.93. 978,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.97. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$51.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.